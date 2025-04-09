Bulls' Filimon Ledziankou Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Month

April 9, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Filimon Ledziankou of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Month for March/April.

In leading the Bulls to a league-best 11-1-1 record since March 1, Ledziankou scored four goals, including one game-winner, added 12 assists, and was +14 as Birmingham moved into fourth place in the standings.

Ledziankou's 12 assists, 16 points, and +14 rating led all players as he closed the regular season on a six-game point streak. Included in that streak was a team record-tying four-assist night against Huntsville on March 27. A native of Polotsk, Belarus, Ledziankou led all rookies in assists (33), points (47), power-play assists (11), and power-play points (13).

Other nominees for the Warrior SPHL Player of the Month: Cole Ceci, Evansville (3-5-2, 2.75 gaa, 0.919 save%), John Moncovich, Fayetteville (9 gp, 1g, 8a), Buster Larsson, Huntsville (11 gp, 4g, 9a, gwg, +7), Dan Winslow, Macon (11 gp, 7g, 3a, shg), AJ Ruskowski, Pensacola (1-3-2, 2.45 gaa, 0.911 save%, shutout), Jordan Ernst, Peoria (14 gp, 5g, 7a, +6, 2 gwg), and Nick Ford, Roanoke (14 gp, 5g, 10a, 2 gwg).

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.