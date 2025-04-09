Series Preview: Round 1 vs. Evansville

April 9, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Playoff hockey has arrived in Rocket City, as the Huntsville Havoc gear up to face the Evansville Thunderbolts in the opening round of the 2025 SPHL Presidents Cup Playoffs.

The Havoc will look to build upon their dominant record against the Bolts during the regular season, having gone 6-2-1.

One of the standout performers in this matchup has been Buster Larsson, who consistently found ways to break through the Thunderbolts' defense during the regular season. Larsson recorded 10 points (5G, 5A) against Evansville, leading all Havoc players.

Other key players to keep an eye on during this first-round matchup are Austin Alger, Gio Procopio, and Jack Jaunich. During the regular season series, all three have proven to be reliable contributors, each notching 3 goals and 5 assists.

The Havoc goaltending duo of Mike Robinson and Brian Wilson has stood strong between the pipes. Robinson has been a steady presence, posting a 4-2 record against Evansville with clutch performances in key moments. Wilson added his own stamp on the series with a 2-0-1 record, including a shutout.

Together, they give Huntsville one of the most reliable goaltending duos in the league heading into the playoffs.

"Our fans are the home-ice advantage, not the arena," said veteran goaltender Mike Robinson. "Our games at the HISC (Huntsville Ice Sports Center) have an unreal atmosphere, and while we're excited to get back to the VBC, it's an amazing environment to start the playoffs with."

With a potent offense, battle-tested leadership, and standout goaltending, the Havoc are locked in and ready for what promises to be a hard-fought series. The road to the President's Cup Final begins now-and it starts at full throttle!

First Round Schedule: Huntsville vs. Evansville

Game 1: Wednesday, April 9 @ 7:30 PM

Venue: Huntsville Ice Sports Center (Huntsville)

Game 2: Friday, April 11 @ 7:00 PM CST

Venue: Ford Center (Evansville)

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, April 12 @ 7:30 PM

Venue: Huntsville Ice Sports Center (Huntsville)

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.