Ice Bears Drop Game One of First Round Series

The Knoxville Ice Bears struggled to find the net in Wednesday night's playoff opener in a 4-1 loss to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in game one of the first round series.

Carson Gallagher gave Roanoke the lead when he scored from in front at 9:47 of the opening period. Tommy Munichiello found Gallagher in front of the crease with a centering pass and Gallagher lifted the puck over Stephen Mundinger to make it 1-0.

Mundinger kept Knoxville close through the rest of the opening period. He stopped Nick Ford from point-blank range and kept out back-to-back chances from Daniel Chladek at the front of the crease.

Matt O'Dea scored from the left circle on the power play at 4:53 of the second to extend the lead for the Rail Yard Dawgs. Brenden Stanko beat Mundinger down low from the right wing to make it 3-0 at the second intermission.

Jimmy Soper got Knoxville on the board with a goal from the right side at 9:32 of the third. Carson Vance carried the puck up the left wing and fired a pass across to Soper on the backdoor. The Ice Bears threatened to close the gap further, but a shot from in front by Noah Finstrom was deflected over the crossbar and Dawson McKinney's wrist shot from the right hash was blocked.

C.J. Valerian scored an empty net goal with 19 seconds remaining to cap off the scoring detail. Mundinger finished with 37 saves. Austyn Roudebush made 32 stops for Roanoke.

Game two of the series is Friday night in Roanoke.

