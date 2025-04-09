SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule

April 9, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Wednesday announced its regular season awards schedule:

Monday, April 14

Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager of the Year

Tuesday, April 15

Broadcaster of the Year

Wednesday, April 16

All-Rookie Team

Thursday, April 17

All-SPHL First and Second Team

Friday, April 18

Coach of the Year

Monday, April 21

Defenseman of the Year

Tuesday, April 22

Goaltender of the Year

Wednesday, April 23

Rookie of the Year

Thursday, April 24

Most Valuable Player

About the SPHL

Now in its 21st season, the SPHL comprises 10 teams located throughout the southeastern and midwestern United States. Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, the SPHL's mission is to provide quality, family-friendly sports entertainment through an economic model viable for small and mid-size markets and arenas.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.