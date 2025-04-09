SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule
April 9, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Wednesday announced its regular season awards schedule:
Monday, April 14
Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager of the Year
Tuesday, April 15
Broadcaster of the Year
Wednesday, April 16
All-Rookie Team
Thursday, April 17
All-SPHL First and Second Team
Friday, April 18
Coach of the Year
Monday, April 21
Defenseman of the Year
Tuesday, April 22
Goaltender of the Year
Wednesday, April 23
Rookie of the Year
Thursday, April 24
Most Valuable Player
About the SPHL
Now in its 21st season, the SPHL comprises 10 teams located throughout the southeastern and midwestern United States. Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, the SPHL's mission is to provide quality, family-friendly sports entertainment through an economic model viable for small and mid-size markets and arenas.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from April 9, 2025
- SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule - SPHL
- Getting to Know: Jake Raleigh - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.