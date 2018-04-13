Challenge Round to Begin Friday at 7 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Following the postponement of Thursday night's Challenge Round game one versus the Huntsville Havoc, the RiverKings have announced that the make up game will be played Friday, April 13, at 7 P.M. at Planters Bank Ice at Landers Center.

Tickets go on sale at 11 A.M. through Ticketmaster and the Landers Box Office with a select number of Chick-Fil-A Friends and Family Four Packs available until 3 P.M. To get your tickets to the game visit riverkings.com/ticketmaster or to get your Friends and Family Four Packs visit riverkings.com/challenge.

Previously purchased admission to Thursday night's game will be honored at the door and there is no need for fans to get new tickets, even if the original was scanned at the door. If tickets were lost, a replacement can be issued at will call. Those looking for refunds can go through their original purchasing channels. For those looking for redemptions who bought through the RiverKings front office, contact Ticketing Manager Mandy Barefoot a time 662-342-1755.

