Sea Wolves Announce Season Ticket Drive

BILOXI, MISS- The Mississippi Sea Wolves announced on WXXV Fox 25 this past Monday information about our National Anthem singer search and the 2022-23 Season Ticket Drive. Head Coach Phil Esposito and Director of Ticket Sales Kory DuMond were in the studio to talk about the announcements.

The Sea Wolves are searching for National Anthem singers for the upcoming season. Accepting submissions from June 1st-30th on social media, the fan who has the most social media engagement on their video between likes, views, comments, and shares will be invited to sing the National Anthem on October 28th, 2022 at the Sea Wolves home opener. You must tag the Mississippi Sea Wolves and use the #rdy2hwl hashtag to be entered.

The Sea Wolves also announced information on the 2022-23 Season Ticket Drive. When the 1500 season ticket holder(STH) benchmark is reached, the Sea Wolves will give a lucky STH FREE gas for a year! When the magic 2000 STH benchmark is reached, they are going to do it all over again!

