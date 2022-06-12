Sea Wolves Sign Dan McKitrick for the 2022-23 Season

June 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Mississippi RiverKings News Release







BILOXI, Miss. - Mississippi Sea Wolves coach Phil Esposito announced today right-wing Dan McKitrick (Mick-Kit-Rick) signed for the 2022-23 season.

McKitrick, 24, split his last full season in 2017-18 with the Portage Terriers and Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. In Portage, the 5-foot-7, 154-pounder collected 4 goals and 8 assists for 12 points in 10 games. The Coral Harbour, NU native played 46 contests with Steinbach, tallying 20 goals, 19 assists and he also accumulated 42 penalty minutes. He had 8 points in 15 playoff games in 2017-18, helping the Pistons to the MJHL Turnbull Cup Championship.

"We are happy to have Dan coming into training camp. We think as a rookie he's going to be energetic and will develop as a top player in this league", Head Coach Phil Esposito said.

From 2015 to-17, McKitrick played Junior-A with the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, where he notched 68 points in 80 contests.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.