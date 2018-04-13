Thunderbolts Shoot Down Mayhem, 2-1

Evansville, Ind: In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President's Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem. In the city's first playoff game in six years, the Bolts would dominate the Mayhem, and win by a 2-1 score, and take a 1-0 series lead back to Macon.

After two scoreless periods, John Scorcia picked up the first goal in Thunderbolts playoff history, 17 seconds into the third period from Jackson Leef and Nick D'Avolio. The Bolts would strike again on a 4-on-3 power play, from playoff veteran Nick Lazorko at the 8:36 mark, walking in from the corner and putting it between the wickets of Charlie Finn. Dylan Clarke would pick up an assist on the goal as well to make it 2-0 Bolts. Macon would score late to make it a one-goal game, but the Bolts held on late to win. This marked the first playoff victory by an Evansville-based pro team since the AAHL Evansville IceMen won the Rod Davidson Cup back in 2010 at Swonder Ice Arena.

For Evansville, Lazorko and Scorcia tallied the goals and Ryan de Melo made 15 saves for the victory. The best-of-three series shifts back to Macon, as the Mayhem host Game 2 on Saturday night, at 6:35 p.m. CST. If a third game is necessary, it will take place again in Macon on Sunday afternoon, at 3:30 p.m. CST.

