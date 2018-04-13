Brad Barone Named to All-SPHL First Team

April 13, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, VA - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Friday that Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Brad Barone has been named to the 2017-18 All-SPHL First Team. It is his first career postseason award.

Barone appeared in 36 games with the Rail Yard Dawgs and went 15-15-2. He led the league with a .917 save percentage and finished fifth in goals against average at 2.93. The third-year pro out of Boston College earned call-ups to the ECHL's Reading Royals and Greenville Swamp Rabbits during the year and appeared in three ECHL games. He was the SPHL's player of the month in February after going 5-0-1 with a 1.51 GAA and .943 save percentage during that month. Barone also led all SPHL goaltenders with four shootout wins and stopped 20 of 23 shootout attempts this season.

Barone is joined on the All-SPHL First Team by Macon forward Jake Trask, Knoxville forward Berkley Scott, Peoria forward and defenseman Alec Hagaman and Dave Pszenyczny and Huntsville defenseman Stuart Stefan. Roanoke center Steve Mele was named to the All-SPHL Second Team earlier in the day.

Barone, Mele and the Rail Yard Dawgs are set to play game two of their Challenge Round series against the Peoria Rivermen on Friday night at Owens Center, Peoria's back-up practice rink. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 PM CDT.

