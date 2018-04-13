RiverKings Take Game One vs. Huntsville, 4-1

April 13, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Mississippi RiverKings News Release





SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Donald Olivieri and Daniel Tedesco combine for five points as the RiverKings defeat the Huntsville Havoc 4-1 at Planters Bank Ice at Lander Center. Mississippi jumps out to a one-game lead over Huntsville in the SPHL Challenge Round.

The first period was an overall defensive battle as neither team found the back of the net. Shane Bennett and Devin Mantha both hit the post and Green came up with some vital saves to end the first, but neither team was able to crack the opponent, and both headed to the locker room, scoreless.

Mantha, the RiverKings points leader, continued to produce and opened the scoring just under six minutes into the second period. Olivieri and Tedesco orchestrated the opening goal with some crisp passing to allow Mantha open space to the net. Tedesco produced a goal of his own only three minutes later in the period to double the RiverKings lead.

The third period was similar to the first as the RiverKings produced another flurry of goals. Derek Sutliffe converted on the power play five minutes into the third, and the RiverKings continued their attack when Ryan Salkeld netted the fourth and final goal. Salkeld made a nice move in the slot and slipped the puck past the outstretched left leg of Keegan Asmundson. RiverKings goalie Tyler Green was instrumental in the win with 35 saves, but his shutout was thwarted by Christian Powers' power play goal to cut the RiverKings lead to 4-1. Mississippi would hold of a 6-on-4 Havoc opportunity late in the final minutes of the third to take game one over Huntsville, 4-1. The Havoc had chances to score on the man advantage, but the RiverKings held Huntsville to 1-for-8 converted on the power play.

The RiverKings will head to Alabama for game two of the SPHL Challenge Round tomorrow night and if necessary, a game three on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.