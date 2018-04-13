SPHL Announces 2017-2018 All-League Second Team

April 13, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Friday announced its 2017-2018 All-SPHL Second Team as selected in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives.

F - Garrett Milan, Pensacola Ice Flyers F - Jake Hauswirth, Fayetteville Marksmen F - Steve Mele, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs D - Daniel Gentzler, Macon Mayhem D - David Brancik, Knoxville Ice Bears G - Tomas Sholl, Evansville Thunderbolts

Pensacola's Garrett Milan led the SPHL with 51 assists, which set a new Ice Flyers team record. Milan also finished third in points (65 - tied) and plus-minus (+29). His +29 rating also set a Pensacoal record.

Fayetteville's Jake Hauswirth makes his third consecutive appearance on the All-SPHL Teams.

Hauswirth led the SPHL in power play goals (11 - tied), power play assists (17) and shots on goal (307), while ranking tied for third in points (65)).

Roanoke's Steve Mele tied for second in the SPHL with 16 power play assists, while finishing the sea- son with 59 points, sixth-most in the league. Mele was also tied for the SPHL season-highs in assists and points (five).

Macon's Daniel Gentzler ranked second among SPHL defensemen in goals (12), assists (32) and points (44) after making the move from forward to the blue line this season. Gentzler also ranked second in power play assists among defensemen.

Knoxville's David Brancik led all SPHL defensemen with two shorthanded goals, while his 36 points were tied for fourth-most this season. Brancik also ranked fourth among blueliners with 30 assists.

Evansville's Tomas Sholl went 14-3-3 and led all SPHL goaltenders with a 2.53 goals against average and 0.917 save percentage (tied). Acquired from Macon on November 1, Sholl finished sixth among net- minders with 14 wins, despite being called up to the ECHL on January 24 where he went 14-0-1-2 with a 1.54 goals against average and four shutouts with Adirondack and Idaho.

The All-SPHL First Team will be announced later today.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.