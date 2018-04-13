Challenge Round Postponed, to be Played Friday

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Due to ice plant issues, Thursday night's scheduled Challenge Round contest between the Mississippi RiverKings and Huntsville Havoc was postponed.

Pending the resolution of mechanical issues, Game One will be played on Planters Bank Ice at Landers Center on Friday, April 13, starting at 7:00 PM. An official determination will be made no later than 10:00 AM on Friday morning, at which point ticketing information will be made available.

The RiverKings and Landers Center thank the team's fans for their patience and understanding at this time.

