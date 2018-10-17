Stars Unleash Four-Goal Third Period on Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, sent a four goal avalanche onto the Grand Rapids Griffins during the third period at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids tonight to secure a 6-3 win. The victory concludes a three-game road trip for the Stars that returns Texas home with a 2-1-1-1 record.

Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, the Stars wasted no time to attack the Griffins. Joel L'Esperance, who opened the scoring three minutes into the first period, led a 2-on-1 charge down the ice with Adam Mascherin. The center fed his rookie winger with a backhanded pass across to the right side of the net to tie the game 1:11 into the period. Mascherin and L'Esperance were the only players to record multi-point games for the Stars.

Texas added the eventual game-winning goal three minutes later with a power play goal. Third-year forward Denis Gurianov notched his third goal in three nights and batted the puck out of mid-air at the side of the net for a 4-3 Texas lead. The Russian forward has recorded five points (3-2=5) in the last three games and is tied for the Stars team lead in scoring.

Michael Mersch and Nicholas Caamano added their first goals in a Texas uniform later in the period for insurance. Mersch's goal on a Stars 5-on-3 advantage put Texas up 3-7 on the power play in the game. Caamano's first pro goal came on the empty net and iced the game in the final two minutes.

The game matched close in the first and second periods with the Stars never trailing until the second period. After L'Esperance opened the scoring, the Griffins answered five minutes later. Chris Terry scored his first of the year on a deflection. Tony Calderone responded for Texas with his first goal of the season as Colton Hargrove set him up with a perfect pass at the side of the net. Hargrove has earned three points (1-2=3) in two games against Grand Rapids to start the year.

The Griffins remaining two goals by Matt Finn and Axel Holmstrom gave the Griffins the lead through the second intermission, but it quickly disappeared. Goaltender Landon Bow ended the game with 25 saves and his second win of the season. Bow is now 4-0-1 against the Griffins in his career. Griffins' goaltender Harri Sateri fell for the third time this season despite making 26 saves in the outing.

Texas returns home for four straight home games at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Stars meet the Wild on Friday and Saturday night's at 7 p.m. looking to extend their streak.

