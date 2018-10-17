Slow Start for Devils in 5-2 Loss at Belleville

October 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Belleville Senators put up three goals in the first period to defeat the Binghamton Devils, 5-2, at CAA Arena on Wednesday night.

Belleville got on the board early in its home opener as Francois Beauchemin wrapped the puck around the net and through the legs of goaltender Cam Johnson just 2:39 into the game. The goal was Beauchemin's first of the year with assists from Drake Batherson and Patrick Sieloff for the 1-0 lead.

Christian Wolanin put the Senators up by two goals on a rebound after Johnson made the original save. Nick Paul was denied on the breakaway chance, but, Wolanin was right there to tap the puck by the right leg pad of Johnson just 6:43 into the game. Paul and Ruldofs Balcers collected assists on Wolanin's first of the year.

Balcers helped put the Senators up by three goals on the power play later in the first. Paul and Batherson connected on quick passes to set up Balcers with the one timer for the three-goal lead at 13:15 of the opening frame. Binghamton trailed Belleville by three after one period despite holding an 11-10 shot advantage.

Belleville added to its lead in the second period with another power-play goal. Paul lifted a shot over the shoulder of Johnson at 6:55 of the second for a 4-0 lead. The goal was Paul's first of the year and second points of the night with assists going to Batherson and Balcers. Both Batherson and Balcers collected their third point of the night with the helpers. Binghamton trailed Belleville to start the third, 4-0, but led in shots, 21-18.

Jack Rodewald put home a shorthanded goal 7:17 into the third period to increase Belleville's lead to 5-0. Joseph LaBate and Jordan Murray had the assists on Rodewald's first of the season.

Binghamton added two goals in the final half of the third period to break up the shutout bid. Joey Anderson lifted a backhand over the shoulder of goaltender Mike McKenna at 11:25 and Yegor Sharangovich took a Yegor Yakovlev pass and beat McKenna with 7:00 to go in the game. Blake Pietila, Yakovlev, and Michael McLeod all had assists on Binghamton's third period goals.

Johnson stopped 20 of 25 in the loss while McKenna collected his first win of the year in a 38-save effort.

The Devils return home this Friday against Syracuse and Saturday against Cleveland at 7:05 p.m. Fans can win a FREE recliner courtesy of Olum's on Friday and Saturday bring your dog on Pucks & Paws Night presented by All Paws Inn and JC Vet Hospital. Get your tickets HERE.

The Devils will also help raise funds for Hurricane Michael relief efforts next Friday and Saturday. Fans can get a discount ticket with $5 of each ticket going to the American Red Cross. Autographed items and other ways to assist will be announced next week prior to the game. HELP HURRICANE RELIEF EFFORTS HERE.

For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.