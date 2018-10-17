Sheldon Rempal Recalled by Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled forward Sheldon Rempal from Ontario.

The 23-year-old Rempal (born Aug. 7, 1995) is a 5-10, 165-pound native of Calgary, Alberta who has appeared in four games this season for Ontario, posting a team-high eight points (4-4=8), a plus-2 rating and two penalty minutes. He leads AHL rookies in points and goals. Among all AHL skaters he ranks tied for third among in points and tied for second in goals.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. Ontario hosts the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at Citizens Business Bank Arena to conclude a three-game homestand.

