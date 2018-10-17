Wolf Pack Singed by Rocket

Laval, Quebec - The Laval Rocket's Michael Chaput scored two shorthanded goals against the Hartford Wolf Pack Wednesday night at Place Bell, leading the Rocket to a 5-2 win.

Steven Fogarty scored twice in the third period for the Wolf Pack, after Charlie Lindgren had blanked Hartford through the first two periods.

"We didn't give ourselves a chance, in the offensive zone, to generate any scoring chances," Wolf Pack head coach Keith McCambridge said. "And that started with not winning those 50-50 puck battles so you can regain possession. Then they had long blocks of time where we were on our heels, defending. We get it (the puck) on the wall once, unable to get it out (of the defensive zone), twice, three times, and we still can't get it out. We all know, eventually, if you can't get it out that many times, and you're defending for a minute-plus in your own end, it's going to be in the back of your net."

The only scoring of the first period was Chaput's first of his two shorthanders, scored at 18:28 with Michael McCarron in the penalty box for high-sticking.

After the Wolf Pack failed to convert a good chance, a Brett Lernout feed sent Chaput and Alex Belzile out on a 2-on-1. Belzile got the one Wolf Pack player back, John Gilmour, to commit to him in the Wolf Pack zone and dished the puck to the left side for Chaput, whose shot beat Hartford goaltender Marek Mazanec (17 saves) to the glove side.

The Rocket then put up three more in the second frame, starting just 3:43 in with Lukas Vejdemo's first AHL point. Mazanec stopped a shot from the left point by Brett Kulak, but the rebound went off of Mazanec and into the slot, and Vejdemo fought off Sean Day's check and flicked the puck into the net.

The Wolf Pack then gave up a second shorthanded goal in two power-play opportunities at 9:36, after Lernout was sent off for high-sticking at 8:46. Again it was Chaput with the finish, after Belzile poked the puck away from Chris Bigras in center ice. That created a 2-on-0 on Mazanec, who made a fine save on Belzile's initial shot from in front but could not control the rebound, and Chaput capitalized with a high shot from the right side.

Later in the period, the Rocket were able to establish a strong forecheck, and that created a goal by Hunter Shinkaruk at 14:45. After the Wolf Pack missed several opportunities to get the puck out of the defensive zone, Maxime Lamarche passed to the goal mouth from the right side of the slot, and Shinkaruk easily knocked it in on his forehand.

The Wolf Pack power play turned things in a positive direction at 3:54 of the third period, with Fogarty getting Hartford on the board on a deflection, after Daniel Audette had been called for slashing at 2:08. Bigras shot the puck from the left point, and Fogarty tipped it past Lindgren.

Byron Froese restored the two-goal margin at 11:13, knocking in his own rebound. Mazanec disputed that goal, as his mask was knocked off, but it was allowed to stand.

Fogarty's second goal of the game made the final 5-2. That was an unassisted score, as Fogarty worked the puck loose just inside the Rocket blue line and went off on a breakaway. He faked Lindgren and slipped the puck through his legs with 1:49 left.

Hartford Wolf Pack 2 at Laval Rocket 5

Wednesday - Place Bell

Hartford 0 0 2 - 2

Laval 1 3 1 - 5

1st Period-1, Laval, Chaput 2 (Belzile, Lernout), 18:28 (SH). Penalties-St. Amant Hfd (interference), 0:30; McCarron Lav (high-sticking), 17:42.

2nd Period-2, Laval, Vejdemo 1 (Grenier, Kulak), 3:43. 3, Laval, Chaput 3 (Belzile), 9:36 (SH). 4, Laval, Shinkaruk 1 (Lamarche, Alain), 14:45. Penalties-Lindqvist Hfd (holding), 5:00; Lernout Lav (high-sticking), 8:46; Sklenicka Lav (interference), 19:41.

3rd Period-5, Hartford, Fogarty 2 (Bigras, Gilmour), 3:54 (PP). 6, Laval, Froese 3 (Vejdemo, Agostino), 11:13. 7, Hartford, Fogarty 3 18:11. Penalties-Audette Lav (slashing), 2:08; Chaput Lav (slashing), 8:55; Crawley Hfd (cross-checking), 11:13; Vejdemo Lav (roughing), 11:13; Holland Hfd (interference), 14:00; Shinkaruk Lav (slashing), 18:36.

Shots on Goal-Hartford 5-8-9-22. Laval 8-10-4-22.

Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 1 / 6; Laval 0 / 3.

Goalies-Hartford, Mazanec 2-2-0 (22 shots-17 saves). Laval, Lindgren 3-1-0 (22 shots-20 saves).

A-3,483

Referees-Jesse Gour (25), Michael Markovic (47).

Linesmen-Guillaume Brunelle (63), Nicolas Piche (6).

