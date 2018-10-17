P-Bruins Week in Review

Providence, RI - It hasn't been a great start to the 2018-19 season for the Providence Bruins, as despite showing fight in every game the team has only one win to show for it. The P-Bruins are off to a 1-4-0-0 start for just the second time in franchise history. The other time it happened was their inaugural 1992-93 season, however, that team went on to make the postseason.

Weekend Recap

The P-Bruins looked to be heading to an 0-3 start Friday as they trailed Hartford by two in the third period, but goals from Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic 1:32 apart tied the score and sent the game to overtime. Cody Goloubef needed just 63 seconds to end the game, blasting in a power play goal to give Providence a 4-3 win. The team nearly pulled off a miracle comeback against the Wolf Pack the following night, as down by four in the final three minutes they scored a trio of goals in a span of 2:21 to trim their deficit to one. However, the comeback was too little, too late as Hartford won 4-3. In their final game of the weekend Providence traveled to Springfield and brought a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but three goals in the second and three goals in the third period by the Thunderbirds led to a 6-3 Providence loss.

Third Line Leads the Way

The line of Colby Cave at center, Blidh at left wing and Austin Fyten at right wing wasn't thought of as a line that was going to produce a massive amount of points, but that is what happened this weekend. Cave led all P-Bruins with four points, scoring in each of his team's three games. He had two goals and two assists while posting a plus-two rating. Blidh made his presence felt as well, scoring two goals and an assist for three points with a plus-two rating. Fyten recorded two assists in the two games he played on their line, and all three delivered punishing checks to make playing against them a nightmare for opponents.

Goloubef helping the Power Play

Goloubef missed the first two games of the season dealing with an injury, but he has immediately had an impact on the power play. A natural puck-moving defenseman, Goloubef made his Providence debut in Friday's win over Hartford. He stepped in as the number one defender on the man-advantage and scored the game-winner on the power play in OT to give his new squad their lone win of the season. He was on the ice for all three P-Bruin power play goals this weekend, and the team's conversion rate spiked from 12.5% to 25% with him leading the charge.

Other Notables

Zach Senyshyn tied for the team lead over the weekend with two goals, using his speed and quick hands to light the lamp. He has already played in a variety of situations, as one goal came at even strength and one came on the power play. Mark McNeill earned two more assists over the weekend and continues to lead the team with five points through five games. Ryan Fitzgerald and Peter Cehlarik each posted a point in all three games this weekend, with Fitzgerald scoring a goal and two assists and Cehlarik posting a team-best three helpers.

Roster Notes

Prior to Saturday's game, Boston assigned Martin Bakos to Providence after the organization activated him from the injured non-roster list. Bakos, who signed a one-year, two-way deal with Boston June 14, 2018, has yet to make his North American regular season debut as he recovers from a lower body injury suffered in the preseason. He spent the last 10 years playing professionally in Europe and represented his home country of Slovakia at the 2018 Olympic Games.

With the addition of Bakos, two forwards have been sent to the Atlanta Gladiators to get extra playing time. Jesse Gabrielle and Joona Koppanen have not skated in any P-Bruins regular season games this season, so Boston assigned them to the ECHL so the duo can see game action. Gabrielle played 21 games for Providence last season before being sent back to the WHL at midseason while Koppanen played 10 AHL games for the P-Bruins at the end of the season.

What's Ahead

The P-Bruins take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers for the first time this season and will do so in a home-and-home series. The weekend starts in Bridgeport Friday night at 7pm before the two division rivals meet again Saturday night in Providence at 7:05pm.

