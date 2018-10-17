College Night, All-You-Can-Eat Highlight Upcoming Weekend as Roadrunners Host Chicago Blackhawks Affiliate

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, host the Rockford IceHogs for a set of games this weekend at Tucson Arena.

The NHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks comes to Tucson for the first time in their history on with puck drop set for 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Friday night fans will receive a Roadrunners 2018-19 magnetic schedule presented by Proforma upon entry while supplies last. The second home game of the season is also the first College Night, which allows students with a valid ID to purchase a package containing one (1) ticket, one (1) Roadrunners hat and two (2) drink vouchers for just $25. Mystery boxes containing specialty team items will be on sale to benefit Roadrunners Give Back, the charitable branch of the Tucson Roadrunners organization.

Saturday is the first "All-You-Can-Eat" Night in Roadrunners history. For just $45, fans can purchase a ticket that also includes access to unlimited hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, soda and water.

On-The-Ice

The Roadrunners enter the weekend with an overall record of 3-0-0-1, one of the eight remaining teams in the entire 31-team American Hockey League without a regulation loss. Friday and Saturday will be the club's first home games coming off a successful road trip in which the team earned five of six possible points where goaltenders Adin Hill and Hunter Miska stopped 101/106 shots faced for .952 save percentage and a 1.62 goals against average.

For more information on the club, call 866-774-6253 or visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson.

