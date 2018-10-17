Amerks Power Play Too Much for Comets

October 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Utica surrendered three power play goals in the first period and was unable to climb out of the hole as they fell 6-1 to the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. The sold-out game was the 120th consecutive regular season sell-out for the Comets tying the AHL record, the Comets seek to break that record at Friday's game. Rookie defenseman Olli Juolevi scored his first AHL goal in the loss.

Zach Redmond got the Amerks on the board early with a deflection that beat Richard Bachman on the power play. Redmond struck again 10 minutes later with another power play goal. Victor Olofsson extended the lead to 3-0 as Rochester took full advantage of a 5-on-3 power play.

Juolevi gave the Comets some life with a power play marker six minutes into the second period. Tanner Kero and Reid Boucher tallied the assists. It was short lived as Olofsson restored Rochester's three-goal lead just three minutes later. The Americans continued their push with a goal from Danny O'Regan at the 13:53 mark of the middle frame.

Alex Nylander continued the onslaught halfway through the third period, scoring Rochester fourth power play goal of the game. The Comets were unable to muster anything up offensively in the final 10 minutes and suffered the loss.

Bachman finished with 24 saves and his record falls to 1-3-0.

The Comets are back in action Friday night when the Cleveland Monsters come to town for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

