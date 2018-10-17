Islanders Loan Gionta to Bridgeport

October 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn . - The New York Islanders announced Wednesday that Stephen Gionta has been loaned to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League. Gionta agreed on a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract with the Islanders on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Gionta, 35, played 30 games for the Sound Tigers last season and scored five points (two goals, three assists). The Rochester, N.Y. native also played 26 games with the Islanders during the 2016-17 campaign, collecting six points (one goal, five assists).

Since making his NHL debut in 2010, Gionta has posted 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) in 296 regular season games, with the New Jersey Devils and Islanders. Gionta added seven points (three goals, four assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games during the Devils post-season appearance in 2011-12, where they reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Prior to his NHL career, Gionta spent five seasons in the AHL with the Lowell Devils and Albany River Rats, collecting 146 points (63 goals, 83 assists) in 374 games. While in Albany, Gionta set a club record with 371 games played, ranked fourth all-time in goals and third in assists and points.

Gionta played four seasons at Boston College, where he scored 90 points (33 goals, 57 assists) in 151 games. While at Boston College, Gionta helped the Eagles advance to two NCAA Frozen Four Tournaments, including an appearance in the 2006 National Championship game. He helped the Eagles win three straight regular-season Hockey East Championships (2003, 2004, 2005), adding the playoff conference championship during his junior season (2005).

Internationally, Gionta won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2013 World Championships (Sweden & Finland), scoring three goals in 10 games. Gionta scored two goals in six games while representing Team USA at the 2001 U18 World Junior Championships (Helsinki).

