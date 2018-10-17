Amerks Rout Comets for Fourth Straight Win

October 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Utica, NY) ... The Rochester Americans (4-2-0-0) erupted for four power-play goals, including three in the first period, and never looked back on their way to a decisive 6-1 win over the North Division rival Utica Comets (3-3-0-0) Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. With the Amerks victory, Rochester extends its winning streak to four straight games and move into sole possession of first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Just days after being selected by the American Hockey League as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week on Monday, Victor Olofsson, who totaled seven points (3+4) in three games last week, followed up with another impressive performance in tonight's contest as he registered a team-high four points (2+2). The rookie forward now leads the AHL in scoring with 12 points (5+7) and ranks second in the league with five goals through his first six games of the campaign.

Lawrence Pilut extended his point streak to four games as he added three assists while Zach Redmond, who recorded a pair of first-period power-play goals, pushed his point streak to four games as well. In Pilut's last four contests, the rookie defenseman shows eight points (1+7) to take over the scoring lead among AHL blueliners while Redmond has also tallied eight points (4+4) to remain at a close second, giving Rochester the top two point-producing defensemen.

Alexander Nylander added his six and seventh points in the last five games (2+5) while Danny O'Regan rounded out the scoring with his second goal of the campaign. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves to even his record to 2-2-0 on the year while he also was credited with his first point as an Amerk with an assist on Oloffson's first goal of the night.

Olli Juolevi scored his first American Hockey League goal for Utica during the second period while netminder Richard Bachman was handed his second straight loss and third on the year.

Rochester drew three penalties in the first 14 minutes of the game, and like they have done all season thus far, the Amerks' power-play unit seized the moment as they would take a 3-0 lead after the opening period.

Redmond tallied a pair of goals while on the man-advantage before Olofsson ripped his first of his two markers to cap the frame.

Utica made it a 3-1 score at the 6:24 mark of the second period with its own power-play goal, but the Amerks responded to regain their three-goal cushion before the intermission break.

After the two clubs each sent a player to the penalty box near the halfway point of the second period, Oloffson picked the top right corner of the net from Nylander and Pilut to make it 4-1 with 10:03 left in stanza.

Nearly four minutes later, O'Regan caught a piece of an Olofsson redirect for his second goal of the season. Defenseman Andrew MacWilliam fired the initial shot from the left point to record his first point of the 2018-19 season.

To close out the scoring on the night, the Amerks tallied their sixth goal of the tilt when Nylander tucked in a cross-ice feed from Rasmus Asplund and Brendan Guhle with 10:09 left in regulation. The power-play helper was Asplund's first-career point in the AHL while Guhle extended his current assist streak to three games (0+4).

By recording four goals with the man-advantage tonight, the Amerks become the first team in the league this season to reach double-digits (11) in power-play goals. Additionally, with 10 combined power-play goals over its last four games, Rochester boasts the top ranked power-play in the AHL with a 40.7% conversion rate.

The Amerks return home to face the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies for the first of six matchups between the two teams this season on Friday, Oct. 19 at The Blue Cross Arena. The 7:05 p.m. contest will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester and viewed on AHLTV.

Goal Scorers

ROC: Redmond (3, 4 (GWG)), Olofsson (4, 5), O'Regan (2), Nylander (2)

UTI: Juolevi (1)

Goaltenders

ROC: Wedgewood- 24/25 (W)

UTI: Bachman - 24/30 (OTL)

Shots

ROC: 30

UTI: 25

Special Teams

ROC: PP (4/5) | PK (2/3)

UTI: PP (1/3) | PK (1/5)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.