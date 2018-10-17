'Canes Recall Bishop, Assign Necas and Fleury to AHL

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Clark Bishop from Charlotte (AHL) and assigned forward Martin Necas and defenseman Haydn Fleury to the Checkers.

Bishop, 22, has posted three points (1g, 2a) in four AHL games this season. The St. John's, N.L., native is in his third professional season and has recorded 37 points (10g, 27a) in 114 career AHL games. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round (127th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Bishop played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for Cape Breton from 2012-16, tallying 129 points (57g, 72a) in 202 games.

Necas, 19, has recorded two points (1g, 1a) in seven games with Carolina this season. The 6'2", 189-pound forward registered his first NHL assist vs. NY Rangers on Oct. 7 and scored his first NHL goal at Tampa Bay on Oct. 16. Necas spent the majority of the 2017-18 season with HC Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga, where he posted 17 points (9g, 8a) in 24 games. Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round (12th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, Necas made his NHL debut on Oct. 17, 2017 at Edmonton.

Fleury, 22, has appeared in one game this season for Carolina. The 6'3", 208-pound defenseman recorded eight assists in 67 NHL games with the Hurricanes and two points (1g, 1a) in three AHL games with Charlotte during the 2017-18 season. Fleury has registered 29 points (9g, 20a) in 73 career AHL games, all with the Checkers. The Carlyle, Sask., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the first round (seventh overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

