Minnesota Wild Recalls Matt Read

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Matt Read from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Read, 32 (6/14/86), has recorded one assist in three games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound forward collected 16 points (7g, 9a) and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 33 games with Lehigh Valley (AHL) and one goal in 19 games with Philadelphia last season. He also collected two points (1g, 1a) and four PIM appearing in all six 2018 Stanley Cup playoff contests with the Flyers. Read owns 187 points (87g, 100a), 81 PIM, 17 game-winning goals (GWG) and 508 hits in 437 career games in seven NHL seasons with the Flyers (2011-18). The native of Ilderton, Ont., has also played in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games, recording 10 points (5g, 5a).

Read skated in 147 games with Bemidji State University of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), and collected 143 points (65g, 78a) and 153 PIM in four seasons (2007-11). He helped lead the Beavers to three College Hockey America (CHA) regular-season championships, a CHA Tournament title and two trips to the NCAA Tournament, including a trip to the 2009 Frozen Four. Read was named the CHA Rookie of the Year in 2008, named First-Team All-CHA and the CHA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 2009, served as an alternate captain his junior season and named First-Team All-CHA and the 2010 CHA Player of the Year and served as captain his senior season. He tallied 13 points (7g, 6a) in 11 games with Adirondack (AHL) during the 2010-11 season before making his NHL debut with the Flyers on October 6, 2011.

Read was signed by the Wild as a free agent on July 30, 2018 and will wear sweater No. 10 with Minnesota.

