Senators Dominate Devils in Home Opener

The Belleville Senators dominated its home opener en route to a convincing 5-2 win over the Binghamton Devils Friday night at CAA Arena.

Belleville had goals from Francois Beauchemin, Christian Wolanin, Rudolfs Balcers, Nick Paul and Jack Rodewald while Mike McKenna made 38 saves. Binghamton had goals through Joey Anderson and Yegor Sharangovich while Cam Johnson stopped 20 shots.

The Senators exploded out of the gate in the first as they dominated the opening frame to take a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. It took just 2:39 to open the scoring as Beauchemin grabbed his first goal of the year on an old-fashioned wraparound as he notched his first goal in a Sens jersey.

It was 2-0 at 6:43 as Wolanin tidied up Nick Paul's hard work as he buried the rebound in-close. Paul had taken a pass from Balcers, got hooked, pulled a move on Johnson who made the save but Wolanin cleaned up the mess for his first career AHL goal.

Balcers' fourth goal at 13:15 pushed the lead to 3-0 as he scored on the power play on a one-timer after some great puck movement by Drake Batherson and Paul.

After killing off a 5-on-3, that was aided by two huge blocks by Joseph LaBate, the Senators extended its lead to 4-0 on Paul's first of the year as on the man advantage, Paul unleashed a lethal wrister from the left faceoff circle that beat Johnson high blocker at 6:55.

The lead was nearly five in the final minute of the frame as Adam Tambellini, looking for his first goal as a Senators, was denied on a breakaway.

Jack Rodewald grabbed his first goal of the season at 8:17 of the third as he scored the Sens' first short-handed goal of the year as he took LaBate's chip pass before beating Johnson glove side.

The Devils got on the board with 8:35 left on their eighth power play opportunity of the night as Anderson banged one in close for second of the year before Sharangovich cut the lead to 5-2 with 7:00 left.

McKenna played in his 464th career AHL game tonight which puts into the top 10 all-time for games played by a goaltender in the league.

Batherson registered three assists which set a new Senators rookie record.

Belleville is back in action Friday as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack for the only time this year. Tickets are available.

