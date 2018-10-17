Heat Record First Win and Rychel Records Fastest Hat Trick in Team History

Records

Last Week's Record: 1-1-0-0, 2 points

Overall Record: 1-2-1-0, .375 Points Percentage, 6th in the Pacific Division

Last Week's Results

Oct. 12 - Stockton Heat 5 at Ontario 4 (OT)

Oct. 13 - Stockton Heat 4 vs. San Jose 6

This Week's Schedule

Saturday, October 20 vs. San Jose (6:00 p.m. faceoff - 5:00 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena

The Heat welcome the San Jose Barracuda to Stockton Arena for the second consecutive Saturday night. The Heat are celebrating the hard work of teachers for our annual Teacher Appreciation Night. Anyone who works at a school, district or college will receive a free ticket for the Saturday, October 20 game. Teachers can use this link to receive your free ticket and purchase additional seats, or, can bring their school ID to the box office and receive your free ticket to the October 20 game! Select teachers will win unique experiences at Stockton Arena. For more information or questions on how to book a group, call/text Group Sales Executive, Michael Rojeski at 209-373-1552. All fans in attendance will receive a Stockton Heat Team Photo presented by Chase Chevrolet, Ray Morgan Company and Asvitt Photography. Fans are invited to stick around following the game for a postgame autograph session with the players to get your team photos signed! Every Saturday night is Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser, so Heat fans 21 and over can purchase a Bud & Burger combo for $14!

Sunday, October 21 @ San Jose (3:00 p.m. faceoff) - SAP Center

Watch all the action on AHLTV and be sure to download the new Stockton Heat App and check out the VipR camera as well for a unique and interactive experience! Want a more social experience watching the game? Head over to Channel Brewing Co. in Downtown Stockton as the brew pub will be serving up delicious craft beer and pizzas while the Heat take on the AHL on their TV's at 110 N. San Joaquin Street!

Recent Transactions

10/11 - Matt Taormina assigned to Stockton from Calgary

10/11 - Brady Austin signed to Pro Tryout

Team Leaders

Goals: Kerby Rychel with 4

Assists: Tyler Graovac & Andrew Mangiapane with 3

Points: Kerby Rychel with 6

PIMs: Kayle Doetzel with 12

Wins: Jon Gillies with 1

Team Stats

Goals For: Week: 9 | Overall: 15

Goals Against: Week: 10 | Overall: 24

Power Play: 4-18 (22.2%), 11th in AHL

Penalty Kill: 14-21 (66.7%), T-27th in AHL

Records vs. Opponents

Pacific Division

Bakersfield (0-1-0-0)

Colorado (0-0-0-0)

Ontario (1-0-1-0)

San Diego (0-0-0-0)

San Jose (0-1-0-0)

Tucson (0-0-0-0)

TOTALS vs. PACIFIC: (1-2-1-0)

Central Division:

Iowa (0-0-0-0)

Manitoba (0-0-0-0)

San Antonio (0-0-0-0)

Texas (0-0-0-0)

TOTALS vs. CENTRAL: (0-0-0-0)

Calgary Flames (NHL)

Record Last Week: 2-1-0, 4 points

Record Overall: 3-2-0, 6 points, 2nd in Pacific Division

This Week's Schedule:

Wed. Oct. 17 - Flames vs. Boston Bruins (6:30 p.m. PST)

Fri. Oct. 19 - Flames vs. Nashville Predators (6:00 p.m. PST)

Sun. Oct. 21 - Flames at New York Rangers (4:00 p.m. PST)

Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL)

Record Last Week: 1-0-0, 2 points

Record Overall: 1-0-0, 2 points, 4th in Mountain Division

This Week's Schedule:

Sat. Oct. 20 - Mavericks at Rapid City Rush (6:05 p.m. PST)

Sun. Oct. 21 - Mavericks at Rapid City Rush (2:05 p.m. PST)

News and Notes

Kerby Rychel's 6 points on the season is tied for the 9th most in the American Hockey League

His four goals are tied for the second most in the AHL

Rychel's hat trick performance on Saturday against San Jose was the fifth time in Heat history the feat has been accomplished. It was the only hat trick in Heat history to be completed in one period and was the fastest by 17:32

First - Mark Jankowski on January 20, 2017 vs. Bakersfield (40:14 to complete the hat trick)

Second - Hunter Shinkaruk on April 5, 2017 vs. San Diego (54:50 to complete the hat trick)

Third - Spencer Foo on December 6, 2018 @ San Jose (24:49 to complete the hat trick)

Fourth - Brett Pollock on January 26, 2018 @ Texas (30:05 to complete the hat trick)

Fifth - Kerby Rychel on October 13, 2018 vs. San Jose (7:17 to complete the hat trick)

For Rychel, it was his first career hat trick and his 10th career game with three or more points

The last time he recorded three or more points in a game was while playing with Toronto last season on a November 26 game vs. Belleville (1-2-3)

Oliver Kylington's three-point night on Friday in Ontario, his second career three-point night and first multi-goal effort of his AHL career

He's also tied 16th among AHL defensemen with 3 points on the season

Tyler Graovac recorded his first game winning goal in the AHL on Friday, October 12 since April 4, 2017 while playing with the Iowa Wild vs. Cleveland

Also recorded the Gordie Howe hat trick on Friday in Ontario with 2 goals, an assist and recording a fight

Curtis Lazar recorded his first career AHL multi-point effort on Saturday vs. San Jose (1-1-2)

Both of his two goals came on Stockton's power play, which sees the centerman tied for second most power-play goals in the AHL

Stockton is the eighth most penalized team in the AHL, averaging 15:50 in the box per game

The Heat are tied for the second-most OT games played with two, along with Chicago, Milwaukee, San Jose, Springfield and Texas. Only Ontario has played more OT games (3)

Stockton is averaging the 12th most goals in the AHL (3.75 per game) but are last having allowed the most goals in the AHL (6.00 per game)

Approaching Milestones

Rasmus Andersson is 1 A from 50 AHL Assists

Andrew Mangiapane is 1 assist from 50 AHL assists

Marcus HÃ¶gstrom is 3 points from 100 pro points (SWE, KHL, AHL, FIN)

Morgan Klimchuk is 5 points away from 100 AHL points Buddy Robinson is 6 assists from 100 AHL assists

Tyler Graovac is 6 points away from 150 pro points (NHL, AHL)

Brady Austin is 7 assists away from 50 AHL assists

Spencer Foo is 7 points from 50 AHL points

Anthony Peluso is 8 points away from 50 AHL points

Morgan Klimchuk is 8 goals away from 50 AHL goals

Morgan Klimchuk is 8 games away from 200 AHL games

Michael Paliotta is 8 points away from 50 AHL points

Andrew Mangiapane is 9 goals from 50 AHL goals

Rinat Valiev is 9 assists away from 50 AHL assists

Andrew Mangiapane is 10 points away from 100 AHL points

Alan Quine is 11 assists away from 100 AHL assists

Jon Gillies is 12 wins away from 50 AHL wins

Jon Gillies is 12 starts from his 100th AHL start

Alan Quine is 14 games away from 300 pro games (NHL + AHL)

Anthony Peluso is 15 games away from 400 pro games (NHL, AHL)

Recently Accomplished Milestones

Jon Gillies received his 100th pro start on October 12 @ Ontario

Kerby Rychel recorded his 100th AHL assist on October 12 @ Ontario

Heat Head Coach Cail MacLean recorded his first AHL win as a head coach on October 12 @ Ontario

