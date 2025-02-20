Stars Trade Justin Lewis to Delaware Bluecoats
February 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars News Release
SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, acquired a 2025 second-round NBA G League Draft pick and the returning player rights to guard Rob Edwards from the Delaware Bluecoats (Philadelphia 76ers affiliate) in exchange for forward Justin Lewis.
Lewis (6-7, 245, Marquette) appeared in 29 games (three starts) for the Salt Lake City Stars during the 2024-25 season, averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes a game during his second year with the program.
