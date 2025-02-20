Herd Falls to Capital City

February 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Capital City Go-Go 113-106.

Henry Ellenson guided the Herd with 24 points while James Akinjo followed with 18 points. Milwaukee Bucks assignment player Chris Livingston provided a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Capital City Go-Go were Leaky Black, Jalen McDaniels and Taylor Funk with 19 points apiece.

Wisconsin got off to a hot start converting the first six points of the game. The Go-Go quickly responded with nine straight points to take the lead. Ibou Badji and Henry Ellenson combined back-to-back baskets to recapture the Herd's edge. The teams traded leads three times before a layup by Chris Livingston sparked a 9-0 run for the Herd. Capital City returned to the top with a 10-4 run. Each team knocked down one basket before the quarter ended with the Go-Go ahead 35-27.

The Herd opened the second quarter with consecutive shots to make it a four-point game. Capital City capitalized on the momentum of the next two minutes to push forward by double-digits. The Herd bounced back with a 14-2 streak powered by Chris Livingston with seven points. The Go-Go closed the last two minutes of the quarter, outscoring the Herd by three to go up 62-54. Henry Ellenson commanded the Herd with 15 points in the first half.

Wisconsin battled back to within five points in the first three minutes of the third quarter. Capital City took control of the game by grabbing a double-digit lead after back-to-back shots from beyond the arc. Stanley Umude connected on consecutive baskets while Ibou Badji added a layup to cut into the deficit. During the last two minutes of the quarter, Wisconsin converted a huge 10-2 stride to make it a four-point game at the break. The quarter ended in favor of the Go-Go 90-86.

The Herd rallied from being down 15 points to tie the Go-Go 97-97 in the beginning of the fourth quarter with Stanley Umude rolling in a layup to put the Herd over the top. The Go-Go countered with three straight baskets to take back the advantage. The teams traded baskets over the next two minutes keeping the Herd within one possession. Motor City secured the last five points to grab a 113-106 win over the Herd.

