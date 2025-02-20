Game Preview: vs Iowa Wolves

February 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: W, 117-104 on 12/21/24 in Orlando, FL

Live Stream: Midco Sports, ESPN+, Fan Duel Sports Network - Sun

All-Time Record: 39-55

Streak: W1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce returns to action from all-star break on a three-game winning streak at home with three-straight at the Sanford Pentagon.

They face the Iowa Wolves in a Tip-Off Tournament semifinals rematch, where the Skyforce defeated the Wolves 117-104 to go to their first ever Showcase championship.

Alondes Williams is leading Sioux Falls at home, averaging 23.8 points per game on 53.8 FG% (48.4 3P%), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals per 23.8 minutes a game.

The Skyforce sits a game-and-a-half out of the final Western Conference playoff spot with 14 games remaining. Their homestand features two of the bottom three teams in the Western Conference in Iowa and Texas.

The Wolves come into the contest with losses in their last two games, after sweeping the first seeded Stockton Kings at home in early February. They lost their most recent game in a 121-116 shootout to the Rip City Remix, where El Ellis had 46 points.

Trevor Keels leads Iowa with 20.7 points on 39.1 3P%, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 37.1 minutes a game. In wins during the regular season, he is averaging 26.7 points per game and under 20 (19.5) in losses.

Minnesota two-way Tristen Newton has posted a double-double in back-to-back games, going for 13 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in a victory over Stockton.

Sioux Falls finishes their homestand on Tuesday and Thursday against Texas, with-tip off slated for 6:30 PM CST for both matchups.

USA! USA! USA!

- Skyforce forward Nassir Little and center Malik Williams have joined Team USA for AmeriCup Qualifying this week in Puerto Rico.

- They play Puerto Rico tonight at 6:30 PM CST in the first of three qualifying games.

WELCOME TO THE SIOUX, XAVIER

- The Sioux Falls Skyforce acquired Xavier Johnson via the available player pool last Wednesday. He appeared in 14 games for the Memphis Hustle and Austin Spurs this season and was the second overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA G League Draft.

- Johnson played six collegiate seasons between Pittsburgh and Indiana.

SHOW OUT ON THE BIGGEST STAGE

- Skyforce guards Josh Christopher and Alondes Williams participated in the NBA G League's Next Up Game in San Francisco over the weekend, where William's team defeated Christopher's in the first game and lost in the championship.

- It marked the second straight season Williams represented the Skyforce at all-star weekend and that Sioux Falls had two players participate.

- Williams also competed in the NBA GL Dunk Contest and finished second to Logan Johnson, the brother of former Skyforce guard Tyler Johnson. Logan brought Tyler out for a dunk and wore his old Skyforce jersey during the contest, as well.

