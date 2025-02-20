Cavaliers Sign Nae'Qwan Tomlin to 10-Day Contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today.

Tomlin (6-8, 205) has appeared in 35 games (22 starts) this season for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers' exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks in 28.6 minutes. He has recorded some key performances this season with the Charge, including a career-high 37 points on 13-24 (.541) shooting from the field, a career-high five made three-pointers to go with 11 rebounds and four blocks in 41 minutes on February 7th versus the Westchester Knicks.

A native of Harlem, New York, Tomlin went undrafted after playing collegiately at Memphis (2023-24), Kansas State (2022-23), Chipola College in the NJCAA (2020-22) and Monroe Community College (2019-20). In 57 games (45 starts) at the Division I level (2022-24), including an Elite Eight appearance with Kansas State in 2022-23, he averaged 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.04 steals and 1.04 blocks in 27.0 minutes. During his senior season at Memphis in 2023-24, Tomlin played in 21 games (11 starts) with averages of 14.1 points on .601 shooting from the field, 6.0 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.7 minutes. He also appeared in five games as a member of the Cavaliers 2024 Summer League team.

Tomlin will wear jersey #30 for the Cavaliers.

