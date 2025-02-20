Texas Legends Sign Guard Matt Norman

February 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends have signed guard Matt Norman.

Norman (6-4, 195) spent the 2023-24 season in the Georgian Superleague with BC Iverioni Gori, where he averaged 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 28 minutes per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.0% from three.

Before playing overseas, Norman played two seasons at North Dakota, earning Summit League Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2022-23. That season, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, shooting 42.4% from three and making 81 total threes.

Prior to UND, Norman played two seasons at Snow College, where he led the team with 16.7 points and 5.0 assists per game, earning first-team all-conference honors.

Norman will join the team immediately and be available for the Legends' next match-up against the Rip City Remix, Saturday night at the Comerica Center.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

