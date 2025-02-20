Birmingham Falls at Motor City

February 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Motor City Cruise 109-83 Thursday evening in the team's first game following the NBA All-Star break.

Twenty points from two-way guard Keion Brooks Jr. led the way for the Squadron (5-14), while Lester Quinones tossed in 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Guard Izaiah Brockington dropped 15 points on the night.

Motor City's Daniss Jenkins paced the home Cruise (11-9) with a game-high 31 points and John Ukomadu scored 26 off the Motor City bench. Center Tommy Rutherford recorded 12 boards to lead all rebounders.

Birmingham now heads to Cleveland, Ohio to take on the Cleveland Charge with a Saturday-Sunday back-to-back at Public Auditorium. Saturday's game is set for 3 p.m. on My68 and Tubi, while Sunday's contest tips at 2 p.m. on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

The Squadron's next home game is set for Sunday, March 2 against the Delaware Blue Coats at 3 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The team will celebrate Mardi Gras Night with the first 1,000 fans receiving Mardi Gras Pelicans plush hats.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.