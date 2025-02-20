Skyforce Takes Fourth Straight at Home in 108-104 Comeback over Wolves

February 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - Despite being down by as many as 18 points in the second half, the Sioux Falls Skyforce came back and defeated the Iowa Wolves 108-104 for their fourth straight victory at the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson led the Skyforce (10-11) with 23 points on 8-15 FGA, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. It marked his second straight game of 22-plus points scored.

Iowa (4-17) jumped out to a 16-6 lead to start the game, however Sioux Falls would claw back to trail 30-23 after the first 12 minutes.

The Wolves scored 46 first half points in the paint to take a 59-48 lead at intermission. Johnson had 14 points on 5-8 FGA to keep the Skyforce within striking distance.

Iowa led 84-67 to the 1:29 mark of the third frame, but Sioux Falls went on a 7-0 run to end the quarter trailing 84-74.

Alondes Williams guided the Force in the fourth quarter, as he scored 12 points and added four assists and a plus-14 plus-minus in the frame. He drilled a 27-foot step back three-pointer at the end of the shot clock with 3:04 left to cut the lead to just two points. On the next possession he found Caleb Daniels in the corner for another three pointer, as Sioux Falls took their only lead of the game and didn't look back. The Force held the Wolves to just 12 points in the paint in the frame, which helped secure the victory.

Williams finished with a game-high 24 points on 9-16 FGA, three rebounds and seven assists. HEAT two-way Josh Christopher added 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Daniels added 21 points, nine rebounds and a plus-18 plus-minus to lead off the bench.

Iowa was led by Skylar Mays, Trevor Keels and El Ellis, who all had 18 points. Minnesota two-way Tristen Newton had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Sioux Falls continues play at home on Tuesday and Thursday, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST on Heritage Court.

