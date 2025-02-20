Cruise Set Franchise Record to Obtain Their Fifth Straight Win

DETROIT, Mich. - The Motor City Cruise (11-9) earned their fifth straight win, with a historic victory over the Brimingham Squadron (5-14), 109-83. With just 83 points given up by the Cruise, the team set a franchise record of least amount of points given up in a game.

Motor City came into the game shorthanded with three key inactive players: Lamar Stevens (not with team), Tolu Smith (achillies) and Cameron Martin (knee). Additionally, Aaron Estrada left the game in the second half with an ankle injury and Bobi Klintman fouled out in just 13.8 minutes of action.

The Squadron were without two of their two-ways, Brandon Boston and Jamal Cain. Additionally, Jalen Crutcher was inactive after being selected to participate with Team USA.

Daniss Jenkins and John Ukomadu set career highs in the win. Jenkins scored 31 points, to secure his second 30-point performance of the season. He recorded ten field goals and shot perfect 5-5 from the free-throw line. The local tryout out of Southfield, Mich., John Ukomadu scored 26 points and knocked down a career high of six three-point field goals. Defensively, the Motor City Cruise held the Birmingham Squadron shooting 33.3% from the floor.

Keion Brooks Jr. was the leading scorer for Birmingham with 20 points scored in the contest. Lester Quinones contributed to the Squadron offense with 18 points and secured a double-double with 10 rebounds.

The Motor City Cruise will travel to Oshkosh, Wis., to face the Wisconsin Herd on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on https://gleague.nba.com/.

