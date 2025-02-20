Sioux Falls Skyforce Rally Late over Iowa Wolves, 108-104

February 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Skyforce closed with an 18-5 scoring run to rally past the Iowa Wolves, 108-104, on Thursday night at the Sanford Pentagon in each team's first game after the NBA G League All-Star break.

Minnesota two-way Tristen Newton posted a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Iowa (4-17). The trio of El Ellis, Trevor Keels and Skylar Mays each scored 18 points. The other double figure scorers for the Wolves were Nojel Eastern with 12 points, Sy Chatman with 11 points off the bench and Martez Brown with 10 points.

Sioux Falls (10-11) had four players finish with 20 or more points led by Alondes Williams who had a game-high 24 points. Rounding out the group were Miami Heat assignee Keshad Johnson who had 23, two-way Josh Christopher with 22 and Caleb Daniels who added 21 off the bench.

Ellis's one-for-two free throw with 5:24 left in the game put Iowa up 99-90. Sioux Falls quickly answered with a 10-0 counter run that was capped by a three by Daniels that gave the Skyforce their first lead of the night at 100-99. Mays' jumper pushed Iowa back in front at 101-99 but Christopher's jumper put Sioux Falls ahead for good as Newton missed a jumper followed by three consecutive turnovers by Iowa. Sioux Falls put the game away with an 8-0 scoring run that was finally stopped by a free throw by Ellis with 2.8 seconds remaining. Ellis then missed the second as Brown put the miss back in as time expired.

The Wolves return home to host the San Diego Clippers on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. CT in their only Sunday afternoon game of the season. It will be Alpha's Birthday presented by JP Party Rentals as Iowa's favorite mascot hosts several of mascot friends for a day of birthday fun.

