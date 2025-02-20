Jackson's 25-Point Performance Not Enough in Thursday Matinee with Maine

February 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release









Indiana Mad Ants forward Enrique Freeman drives to the basket

(Indiana Mad Ants) Indiana Mad Ants forward Enrique Freeman drives to the basket(Indiana Mad Ants)

INDIANAPOLIS, In. - The Indiana Mad Ants returned home Thursday afternoon to take on the Maine Celtics. After winning their final two games prior to the All-Star Break, the Mad Ants dropped their first contest of the post All-Star Break. The two clubs battled from start to finish with each club having an 11-point lead at one point. However, the Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter on their way to a 104-97 victory.

The Mad Ants had the luxury of having RayJ Dennis, Quenton Jackson and Enrique Freeman all active for today's game. Johnny Furphy was assigned to Indiana from the Pacers as well. The Aussie scored the first points of the day for the Mad Ants.

Trailing 15-4 with five minutes to go in the quarter, Dennis scored for the Mad Ants with a reverse layup. Two possessions later, Freeman helped cut into the deficit after knocking down a three-pointer.

The Mad Ants continued to fight back and cut Maine's lead down to two points. Kyle Mangas, playing in his first game since February 3rd, knocked down consecutive three-pointers to make it a 20-18 lead for Maine with two minutes to go in the first quarter.

On the next possession following Mangas' baskets, Freeman scored with a close-range hook shot. Once again it was a two-point deficit. Dakota Mathias gave Indiana the lead with a three-pointer 30 seconds later. With time winding down on the game clock, Dennis made a close-range floater to add to his total. At the end of the first quarter, Maine had a 26-25 lead. Freeman and Jackson led the team with five points each.

Mangas scored the first points of the second quarter for the Mad Ants. Nearly a minute into the quarter, he knocked down a three-pointer giving him nine points on the day. The Indiana native started the game 3-for-3 from three-point range off the bench.

Halfway through the quarter, Freeman tied the game with a two-handed dunk. Mangas recorded the assist on the play. Dennis regained the lead for the Mad Ants with a corner three on the following possession. With 6:13 remaining in the half, Indiana had a 42-39 lead.

In the final minutes of the quarter, a Celtics turnover resulted in a fast break 2-on-1 for the Mad Ants. Dennis found Jackson who finished with a fierce two-handed dunk. On the other end, a missed shot from JD Davison resulted in a technical foul with Davison thinking he was fouled. Dakota Mathias converted the technical free throw. At the end of the first half, the Mad Ants led 54-49. Jackson led the team with 13 first half points.

Jackson scored the first points of the third quarter for the Mad Ants. After drawing a foul, the two-way guard made his one-for-two free throw attempt. On the next possession, Freeman drained a three-pointer giving him 12 points on the day.

With six minutes left in the third quarter, the Mad Ants had a 64-59 lead. 30 seconds later, Mathias added to the lead with a three-pointer. After missing the previous two games due to illness, Mathias had seven points off the bench thus far.

The Mad Ants led by as much as 11 points during the third quarter. Maine fought back and cut into the deficit. At the end of the quarter, Indiana had a 78-72 lead. Dennis led the team with 16 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Mathias scored the first points of the fourth quarter. Off a pass from Freeman, the Purdue alum scored an easy layup. For Mathias, the field goal gave him 14 points on the day. For Freeman, it was his third assist of the game.

With the game tied at 84, Jackson broke the tie with a reverse layup halfway through the fourth quarter. Roughly 30 seconds later, Jackson drew a shooting foul and converted the one-for-two free throw attempt. It was tied 88-88 with 5:21 left in regulation.

Trailing by four with three minutes remaining, Mangas drained a three-pointer to make a one-point game. A minute later, Jay Scrubb made a three-pointer and extended the lead for Maine.

The Mad Ants trailed 100-93 prompting Tom Hankins to call a timeout with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. Out of the timeout, Jackson scored with a reverse layup. 30 seconds later, Freeman cleaned up a miss from Mangas with a layup. The Mad Ants trailed 100-97 with 30 seconds left.

The next possession for Maine resulted in a made field goal from JD Davison. A missed shot from Dennis led to a rebound for the Celtics and a foul from Indiana. Jay Scrubb made it a 104-97 game after making both of his free throws. With eight seconds left, the Celtics iced the game with a Mad Ants turnover. Final score was 104-97 in favor of Maine.

Notes

Final Score: 104-97

With the loss, the Mad Ants fall to 13-8 in the regular season (20-17 overall)

Mad Ants led 54-49 at halftime, trailed 15-4 in the first quarter

Mad Ants Leading Scorer: Quenton Jackson (25)

Mad Ants Leader in Rebounds: Enrique Freeman (9)

Mad Ants Leader in Assists: RayJ Dennis (7)

Starting Five

RayJ Dennis (2-way): 16 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast

Quenton Jackson (2-way): 25 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast

Johnny Furphy (Assignment): 8 pts, 4 reb, ast

Cameron McGriff: 0 pts (0-2 FG), reb

Enrique Freeman (2-way): 18 pts, 9 reb, 3 ast

The Mad Ants will remain at home for their next contest on Monday, February 24th against the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets affiliate). Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. Following the game, Indiana hits the road for a two-game series with the San Diego Clippers.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.