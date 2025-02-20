Killian Hayes Signs 10-Day Contract with Brooklyn Nets

February 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - Long Island Nets guard Killian Hayes has signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The call-up marks the 15th in Long Island Nets history, the third for the team this season and the first for Hayes.

Hayes has appeared in 13 regular season games (all starts) for Long Island this season, recording averages of 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.8 steals in 35.6 minutes per game, while shooting 49.5 percent (109-of-220) from the field and 40.3 percent (29-of-72) from behind the arc. He also appeared in 15 Tip-Off Tournament games (all starts) for the LI Nets, posting averages of 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.3 minutes per game. He was originally acquired by Long Island as an affiliate player from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 210 career NBA games (145 starts) across four seasons (2020-24) with the Detroit Pistons, recording averages of 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.1 minutes per game.

