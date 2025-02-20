Charge Return Home to Take a Polar Plunge for Saturday's Special Olympics Game

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge return home to host the Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans) on Saturday, February 22, at 4:00 p.m. for the Special Olympics Game Championed by Cleveland-CLIFFS and on Sunday, February 23, for the Hoops and Hounds Game presented by Aloft Cleveland Downtown at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday's Special Olympics Game is a piece of the city's wider push to Back The Bid as Cleveland remains one of two final markets under consideration to host the 2030 Special Olympics USA Games. The Charge will wear specialty Polar Plunge Jerseys on the court in support of one of the Special Olympics Ohio's largest community fundraising events. The player jerseys along with a signed Tristan Thompson jersey will be available through DASH from Saturday at 3:00 p.m. until Monday, February 24, at noon benefitting the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The first 1,500 fans to the game will receive a Charge Beach Towel and members of Special Olympics Ohio will join the team throughout the night in the High Five Tunnels and a halftime scrimmage presented by Cleveland-CLIFFS. Special Olympics of Ohio will also be honored during the game with a $30,000 grant from the Cavaliers Community Foundation as part of the Foundation's wider 30-year celebration initiative.

Members of the Cleveland Charge front office will be participating in the Polar Plunge earlier Saturday afternoon at Edgewater Beach House with entertainment from the team's DJ London Bridges and an appearance from Pozzie. Fans can sign up to take the plunge or donate at clepolarplunge.org.

After taking the plunge, the Charge will welcome fans and their four-legged friends Sunday afternoon for Hoops and Hounds Game presented by Aloft Cleveland Downtown. Fans can buy dog tickets HERE in specified sections for just $6 with proceeds benefitting the Muttley Crue Animal Rescue as well as a portion of the game's 50/50 raffle.

Muttley Crue Animal Rescue will be on hand Sunday with adoptable dogs along with representatives from VCA Great Lakes and JR Bath. Fans that can't bring their furry friends will still enjoy the fun with Dog Cams and appearances from well-loved puppies like MoonDog.

