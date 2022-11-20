Stars Reassign Poirier to Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Remi Poirier has been reassigned from Texas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Poirier, 21, made his AHL debut Nov. 9 and stopped 29 of 31 shots in the Stars' 2-1 overtime loss at Colorado. The rookie made his professional debut with the Steelheads on Oct. 22, a 6-4 win at the Iowa Heartlanders, stopping 19 of 23 shots. Poirier turned pro this year after playing four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Gatineau Olympiques. He finished his junior career with a 62-46-13 record in 125 appearances, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Farnham, Quebec was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

