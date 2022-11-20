Stars Reassign Poirier to Idaho
November 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Remi Poirier has been reassigned from Texas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Poirier, 21, made his AHL debut Nov. 9 and stopped 29 of 31 shots in the Stars' 2-1 overtime loss at Colorado. The rookie made his professional debut with the Steelheads on Oct. 22, a 6-4 win at the Iowa Heartlanders, stopping 19 of 23 shots. Poirier turned pro this year after playing four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Gatineau Olympiques. He finished his junior career with a 62-46-13 record in 125 appearances, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Farnham, Quebec was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2022
- Three Defenseman Light the Lamp as Wolf Pack Rebound with 4-2 Victory over Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kraken Assign Shane Wright to Firebirds - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Iowa Wild Tame Chicago Wolves in 5-1 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Raty scores overtime winner to secure come-from-behind victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Lane Pederson Scores Twice in a 3-2 Abbotsford Win over Toronto - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolves Fall to Wild 5-1 to Close Busy Weekend - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Win Streak Ends at Five in Spirited, See-Saw Affair at Springfield - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Angello Hat Trick Leads T-Birds Past Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Fall to Islanders 3-2 in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Toronto Marlies Host Abbotsford in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Connor McMichael Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Split in Rematch with Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Hockey Fights Cancer Game Preview: Bears vs Wolf Pack, 4:30 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Stars Reassign Poirier to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game #14 - Barracuda at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.