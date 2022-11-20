Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from the Monsters. In 14 appearances for Cleveland this season, Fix-Wolansky, the Monsters' leading scorer, posted 10-12-22 with six penalty minutes and a +9 rating. Fix-Wolansky currently ranks second in the AHL in points this year and tied for second in goals.

A 5'7", 186 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 23, was originally selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 1-1-2 with a -1 rating in six career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets in 2021-22. In 120 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-22, Fix-Wolansky contributed 41-49-90 with 99 penalty minutes and a -16 rating. Fix-Wolansky embarked on his professional career with the Monsters during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, supplying 1-1-2 with a -3 rating in three games played.

Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 2016 career WHL appearances for his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

