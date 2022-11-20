Toronto Marlies Host Abbotsford in Second Half of Back-To-Back
November 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Abbotsford Canucks for the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday night at Coca Cola Coliseum.
The two teams last met on Saturday afternoon for a game at Scotiabank Arena, where the Marlies won 5-3. The Marlies are currently 4-1-0-0 when playing at home, and 5-1-1-0 for the month of November.
Some players to watch out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team with 18 points (7G,11A), and Noel Hoefenmayer who is tied for fourth in the league amongst defensemen in points (2-10-12). On the Canucks side, Linus Karlsson leads the team with 11 points.
Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
