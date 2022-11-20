Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves

Iowa Wild (5-4-2-2; 14 pts.) at Chicago Wolves (5-6-2-0; 12 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a three-game weekend set Sunday afternoon when they visit the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena at 3 p.m. The Wild are in the second game of a season-long six game road swing. Iowa will not return to Rosemont until 2023 when they play Chicago on Jan. 3.

STREAK SNAPPERS

Iowa defeated Chicago 5-2 in the last meeting between the two teams at Allstate Arena on Nov. 12. Iowa had lost five consecutive games at Chicago dating back to a 5-2 Wild win at Triphahn Community Center and Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, the 2020-21 season home of the Wolves, on May 1, 2021. Iowa's previous win at Allstate Arena came on Feb. 25, 2020, when Luke Johnson had a hat trick in a 5-2 win.

GOALIE GOALS

- Jesper Wallstedt scored a goal in Iowa's 5-2 win over Chicago on Nov. 12

- He was the youngest goaltender in AHL history to score a goal at 19 years, 363 days

- It was the 19th goaltender goal in AHL history, and the 12th scored when the goaltender actually shot the puck

SPECIAL TEAMS

- Chicago has the third-fewest penalty minutes in the AHL with 133

- The Wild avoided conceding a power play for the first time this season Saturday night

- Iowa has gone scoreless in its last nine power play opportunities

- Chicago's leading scorer, Jamieson Rees, also leads the Wolves in PIM (28)

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

