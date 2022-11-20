Raty scores overtime winner to secure come-from-behind victory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Aatu Raty scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway at 2:59 of overtime Sunday, lifting the Bridgeport Islanders (9-3-3-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, to a 3-2 victory against the Providence Bruins (10-1-2-2) at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Jakub Skarek (3-2-2) set a new career high with 43 saves, while William Dufour and Erik Brown each solved Bruins goaltender Keith Kinkaid in a come-from-behind win. It was Bridgeport's second comeback victory in as many days after they bounced back from two different deficits on Saturday night as well.

The win was the Islanders second in a row at Providence, both extending past regulation. Raty set up Dufour for the overtime winner on Oct. 21st.

Vinni Lettieri converted on the first of six power-play opportunities for the Bruins, scoring his team-leading ninth goal of the season at the 9:17 mark. Fabian Lysell served a pass to the top of the left circle, where Vetteri whistled a one-time blast off the post and in for his league-leading sixth power-play goal this year.

The Islanders allowed the first goal in all three games this weekend, but were unphased and bounced right back to tie it on the ensuing faceoff. Dufour swooped in and stole the puck immediately after the draw, danced behind the Providence defense, and blew a shot past Kinkaid for his sixth goal of the season. That ties him with Hudson Fasching and Andy Andreoff for most on the team.

Another hasty strike put the Bruins back ahead just 54 seconds later when Chris Wagner lit the lamp for a sixth time. The game remained 2-1 at the first intermission, throughout the second period, and into the third, despite 13 combined power plays.

Brown knotted the score at 2-2 with his second goal in three games this season, muscling home the equalizer at 7:51 of the third. Cole Bardreau and Samuel Bolduc teamed up to test Kinkaid at the doorstep, where Brown lost his balance but located the puck and capitalized. It was also Brown's third point in as many games this season, while Bolduc earned his team-leading 12th assist and matched his career high with 14 points. He shares third place among all AHL defensemen in points and assists.

Skarek and Kinkaid both made a flurry of key saves late to force overtime. Skarek made a magnificent stop from the doorstep and Bruins forward Joona Koppanen hit the outside of the post before Vincent Sevigny's clearing pass sprung Raty for a breakaway. The 20-year-old Raty skated directly at the net, deked Kinkaid in tight, and sent home the winner.

The Islanders went 0-for-5 on the power play, but 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. Kinkaid (2-2-2) made 36 saves for Providence.

Bridgeport is 2-2-0-0 against Providence this season.

