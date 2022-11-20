Barracuda Roll Roadrunners, 6-0

Tucson, AZ - The San Jose Barracuda (8-6-0-1) got a natural hat trick from rookie Thomas Bordeleau and 28 stops from Eetu Makiniemi to shutout the Tucson Roadrunners (8-5-0-1), 6-0, on Sunday night at the Tucson Convention Center. The win was the team's first in four games against the Roadrunners this season.

In the first period, the Barracuda would outshoot Tucson 12-8 and kill off both Roadrunners' power plays but the game would remain scoreless after 20 minutes.

In the second, the Barracuda would explode for a season-high four goals in the period. At 7:35, Brandon Coe would spot Danil Gushchin (3) in the middle of the ice and the rookie forward would beat Ivan Prosvetov stick-side. Less than a minute and a half later, Andrew Agozzino would spring William Eklund (4) on a breakaway as he found him coming off the bench and Eklund would slide a shot five-hole to give the Barracuda a 2-0 lead. Then, down a man, Artemi Kniazev (1) would go top-shelf on a two-on-one with Tristen Robins, the team's first goal from a defenseman this season, and first shorthanded goal. Bordeleau (5) would complete the four-game frame with a tally at 17:33.

In the third, Bordeleau (6, 7) would pound in his second of the game at 6:17 while on the power play and then complete the hat trick at 16:47. The hat trick was the 11th in franchise history but just the second by a first-year player.

Eetu Makiniemi (3-2-1) made 28 saves to earn his third career shutout and first with the Cuda. Prosvetov (5-3-0) suffered the loss, allowing six goals on 40 shots.

