Lane Pederson Scores Twice in a 3-2 Abbotsford Win over Toronto
November 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford faced off with the Toronto Marlies in the second game of a back to back against the Maple Leafs affiliate. Saturday morning saw the Canucks play out a 5-3 loss to the Marlies, with John Stevens, Linus Karlsson and Lane Pederson all finding the scoresheet for the visitors.
Arturs Silovs started in net on Saturday, however it would Collin Delia starting for Jeremy Colliton's side in the Canucks crease on Sunday afternoon. Sunday also saw the return of Phil Di Giuseppe, Will Lockwood and Quinn Schmiemann to the lineup.
Lane Pederson looked to improve upon his three game goal streak, with Christian Wolanin and Tristen Nielsen entering the game with points in each of their last four contests.
Keith Petruzzelli made his ninth start of the year in goal for the Marlies. Sitting with a 7-1-0-0 record to start the year, Petruzzelli's seven wins are the second most by a goaltender in the AHL, one win behind Calgary's Dustin Wolf.
A closely contested opening frame only featured 14 shots, with Abbotsford leading the count 8-6. Lane Pederson would be the closest to breaking the deadlock in the first period, who had a close range effort hit the post.
The Canucks would finish the first on the penalty kill, killing a 5-on-3 with Wouters and Pederson in the box. Delia pulled off a pair of crucial saves late in the frame, including a mad scramble in front of his goal. However the period would end just as it began, scoreless.
Yet, for the second time this weekend, Lane Pederson found the scoresheet.
Christian Wolanin walked in from the blue line, before sliding the puck down to Justin Dowling along the right boards. Dowling snuck the puck through traffic to the far faceoff circle for Lane Pederson, who ripped home a quick shot to open the scoring with his fifth of the year.
Toronto would draw level five minutes later, when Logan Shaw was able to find Joey Anderson with a cross crease pass, who tucked home his team leading 10th goal of the season. With that tally, Anderson is now tied for second most goals in the league, sitting one behind Anthony Richard.
Pederson wouldn't let it stay that way for much longer, as he quickly re-established Abbotsford's lead with his second powerplay goal of the night. The play would be similar to that of his first goal, with the roles of Wolanin and Dowling reversed.
Dowling had time and space on the right faceoff circle, who laid the puck back to Wolanin at the point. The defenceman shifted the puck to Pederson again at the left circle, who's one-time finish flew over the shoulder of Petruzzelli.
Toronto would add a powerplay marker of their own before the period was out, with Adam Gaudette scoring from the left side. The second ended quickly after, finishing 2-2.
Continuing the see-saw pattern, John Stevens would be next to find the scoreboard. Chase Wouters fought hard to pick the puck away from a Marlie defender, before jamming the puck over to Stevens. A heads-up finish from Stevens had his shot soar over the blocker of a sprawling Petruzzelli, putting Abbotsford ahead 3-2 with nine minutes remaining.
Some heroics from Delia would help the visitors keep the lead, with the assistance of the goal post denying a Logan Shaw effort. The Marlies would keep pushing but a resilient Canucks defence didn't allow anything more through, and they sealed the deal on a Canucks victory.
It would finish 3-2 in favour of the visiting Canucks, pushing Abbotsford up to a .500 win percentage on the year at 6-6-0-1. Delia finished the night with 21 saves, making 10 saves in the third period alone.
The Canucks now will travel back to Laval for a rematch with the Rocket on Wednesday November 23rd at Place Bell, before wrapping up their six game road trip with a pair of games in Calgary.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2022
- Silver Knights Fall to Ontario Reign, 3-2, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Three Defenseman Light the Lamp as Wolf Pack Rebound with 4-2 Victory over Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kraken Assign Shane Wright to Firebirds - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Iowa Wild Tame Chicago Wolves in 5-1 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Raty scores overtime winner to secure come-from-behind victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Lane Pederson Scores Twice in a 3-2 Abbotsford Win over Toronto - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolves Fall to Wild 5-1 to Close Busy Weekend - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Win Streak Ends at Five in Spirited, See-Saw Affair at Springfield - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Angello Hat Trick Leads T-Birds Past Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Fall to Islanders 3-2 in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Toronto Marlies Host Abbotsford in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Connor McMichael Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Split in Rematch with Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Hockey Fights Cancer Game Preview: Bears vs Wolf Pack, 4:30 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Stars Reassign Poirier to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game #14 - Barracuda at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Lane Pederson Scores Twice in a 3-2 Abbotsford Win over Toronto
- Canucks Fall Short of Comeback in Toronto, Lose 5-3 to the Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Toronto Marlies Series Preview
- Canucks Fall to Laval 4-2 in Opening Game of Road Trip
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Laval Rocket Game Preview