Lane Pederson Scores Twice in a 3-2 Abbotsford Win over Toronto

Abbotsford faced off with the Toronto Marlies in the second game of a back to back against the Maple Leafs affiliate. Saturday morning saw the Canucks play out a 5-3 loss to the Marlies, with John Stevens, Linus Karlsson and Lane Pederson all finding the scoresheet for the visitors.

Arturs Silovs started in net on Saturday, however it would Collin Delia starting for Jeremy Colliton's side in the Canucks crease on Sunday afternoon. Sunday also saw the return of Phil Di Giuseppe, Will Lockwood and Quinn Schmiemann to the lineup.

Lane Pederson looked to improve upon his three game goal streak, with Christian Wolanin and Tristen Nielsen entering the game with points in each of their last four contests.

Keith Petruzzelli made his ninth start of the year in goal for the Marlies. Sitting with a 7-1-0-0 record to start the year, Petruzzelli's seven wins are the second most by a goaltender in the AHL, one win behind Calgary's Dustin Wolf.

A closely contested opening frame only featured 14 shots, with Abbotsford leading the count 8-6. Lane Pederson would be the closest to breaking the deadlock in the first period, who had a close range effort hit the post.

The Canucks would finish the first on the penalty kill, killing a 5-on-3 with Wouters and Pederson in the box. Delia pulled off a pair of crucial saves late in the frame, including a mad scramble in front of his goal. However the period would end just as it began, scoreless.

Yet, for the second time this weekend, Lane Pederson found the scoresheet.

Christian Wolanin walked in from the blue line, before sliding the puck down to Justin Dowling along the right boards. Dowling snuck the puck through traffic to the far faceoff circle for Lane Pederson, who ripped home a quick shot to open the scoring with his fifth of the year.

Toronto would draw level five minutes later, when Logan Shaw was able to find Joey Anderson with a cross crease pass, who tucked home his team leading 10th goal of the season. With that tally, Anderson is now tied for second most goals in the league, sitting one behind Anthony Richard.

Pederson wouldn't let it stay that way for much longer, as he quickly re-established Abbotsford's lead with his second powerplay goal of the night. The play would be similar to that of his first goal, with the roles of Wolanin and Dowling reversed.

Dowling had time and space on the right faceoff circle, who laid the puck back to Wolanin at the point. The defenceman shifted the puck to Pederson again at the left circle, who's one-time finish flew over the shoulder of Petruzzelli.

Toronto would add a powerplay marker of their own before the period was out, with Adam Gaudette scoring from the left side. The second ended quickly after, finishing 2-2.

Continuing the see-saw pattern, John Stevens would be next to find the scoreboard. Chase Wouters fought hard to pick the puck away from a Marlie defender, before jamming the puck over to Stevens. A heads-up finish from Stevens had his shot soar over the blocker of a sprawling Petruzzelli, putting Abbotsford ahead 3-2 with nine minutes remaining.

Some heroics from Delia would help the visitors keep the lead, with the assistance of the goal post denying a Logan Shaw effort. The Marlies would keep pushing but a resilient Canucks defence didn't allow anything more through, and they sealed the deal on a Canucks victory.

It would finish 3-2 in favour of the visiting Canucks, pushing Abbotsford up to a .500 win percentage on the year at 6-6-0-1. Delia finished the night with 21 saves, making 10 saves in the third period alone.

The Canucks now will travel back to Laval for a rematch with the Rocket on Wednesday November 23rd at Place Bell, before wrapping up their six game road trip with a pair of games in Calgary.

