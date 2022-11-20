P-Bruins Fall to Islanders 3-2 in Overtime

November 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Vinni Lettieri continued his hot streak scoring another goal, but it wasn't enough as the Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 in overtime on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Connor Carrick posted two assists in the contest, while Chris Wagner also potted a goal.

How It Happened

While on the power play, Lettieri ripped a one-timer from the top of the left circle off the crossbar and into the net with 10:43 left in the first period to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.

On the ensuing face-off, William Dufour took the puck right up the middle of the ice and scored blocker side on the breakaway to tie the game at 1-1 just 13 seconds later.

Wagner cut to the net and deflected a Carrick shot for a goal with 9:42 left in the first period to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead.

Erik Brown tied the game at 2-2 with 12:09 remaining in the third period, finding the puck in a scrum in front of the crease and burying it.

Stats

Lettieri's goal extended his point streak to six games.

Marc McLaughlin's assist on the Wagner goal extended his point streak to two games.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 36 of the 39 shots he faced. Providence totaled 45 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-6, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

Next Game

The P-Bruins travel to Rochester, N.Y. to take on the Americans on Wednesday, November 23 at Blue Cross Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

