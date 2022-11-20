P-Bruins Fall to Islanders 3-2 in Overtime
November 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Vinni Lettieri continued his hot streak scoring another goal, but it wasn't enough as the Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 in overtime on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Connor Carrick posted two assists in the contest, while Chris Wagner also potted a goal.
How It Happened
While on the power play, Lettieri ripped a one-timer from the top of the left circle off the crossbar and into the net with 10:43 left in the first period to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.
On the ensuing face-off, William Dufour took the puck right up the middle of the ice and scored blocker side on the breakaway to tie the game at 1-1 just 13 seconds later.
Wagner cut to the net and deflected a Carrick shot for a goal with 9:42 left in the first period to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead.
Erik Brown tied the game at 2-2 with 12:09 remaining in the third period, finding the puck in a scrum in front of the crease and burying it.
Stats
Lettieri's goal extended his point streak to six games.
Marc McLaughlin's assist on the Wagner goal extended his point streak to two games.
Keith Kinkaid stopped 36 of the 39 shots he faced. Providence totaled 45 shots in the contest.
The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-6, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.
Next Game
The P-Bruins travel to Rochester, N.Y. to take on the Americans on Wednesday, November 23 at Blue Cross Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2022
- Silver Knights Fall to Ontario Reign, 3-2, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Three Defenseman Light the Lamp as Wolf Pack Rebound with 4-2 Victory over Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kraken Assign Shane Wright to Firebirds - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Iowa Wild Tame Chicago Wolves in 5-1 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Raty scores overtime winner to secure come-from-behind victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Lane Pederson Scores Twice in a 3-2 Abbotsford Win over Toronto - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolves Fall to Wild 5-1 to Close Busy Weekend - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Win Streak Ends at Five in Spirited, See-Saw Affair at Springfield - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Angello Hat Trick Leads T-Birds Past Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Fall to Islanders 3-2 in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Toronto Marlies Host Abbotsford in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Connor McMichael Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Split in Rematch with Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Hockey Fights Cancer Game Preview: Bears vs Wolf Pack, 4:30 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Stars Reassign Poirier to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game #14 - Barracuda at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Fall to Islanders 3-2 in Overtime
- P-Bruins Rally Late, Topped by Phantoms 3-2 in Shootout
- Reilly's Two Points Not Enough, P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms 4-2
- Wagner's Two Goals Help P-Bruins Top Checkers 5-3, Earn Fifth Straight Victory
- Bruins Down Checkers 5-2 With Five Different Goal Scorers