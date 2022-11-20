Kraken Assign Shane Wright to Firebirds

The Seattle Kraken announced today that the team has assigned forward Shane Wright to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) on a conditioning loan.

Wright was selected fourth overall by Seattle in the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old appeared in seven games this season for the Kraken and registered one assist. Wright racked up 160 points (71 goals, 89 assists) in 121 games in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kingston Frontenacs.

During the 2019-20 season, Wright secured league honors for: most goals by a rookie (39), most points by a rookie (66) and was named the CHL and OHL Rookie of the Year. Wright also helped lead Team Canada to a gold medal victory at the 2021 U-18 World Junior Championship and was recognized as Top 3 Player on the Team.

A conditioning loan allows a player to participate in the American Hockey League for a maximum of five (5) games and/or 14 days.

Coachella Valley heads to Calgary for a pair of games against the Wranglers on Tuesday, November 22nd and Thursday, November 24th. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

The Firebirds home opener will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

