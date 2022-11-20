Wolves Fall to Wild 5-1 to Close Busy Weekend

November 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves finished with three points during this season's first stretch of three games in three days.

On Sunday at Allstate Arena, the Wolves capped the busy weekend by dropping a 5-1 decision to the Iowa Wild.

Vasily Ponomarev scored for the Wolves but Iowa got goals from five different players to secure the victory.

After opening the weekend with a win in Rockford on Friday, the Wolves dropped an overtime thriller to the IceHogs on Saturday and fell again Sunday to gain three of a possible six points over the stretch.

The Wild struck first Sunday on a goal by Steven Fogarty early in the opening period and Mike O'Leary followed with a score a short time later to make it 2-0.

Iowa stretched its lead midway through the second on goals by Sammy Walker and Ty Ronning.

Ponomarev got the Wolves on the board late in the second with his fifth goal of the season. The forward batted in a rebound of his own shot to cut the deficit to 4-1. Malte Stromwall and Jamieson Rees earned assists on the goal. For Rees, it was his team-leading 13th point of the season.

The Wild came right back to extend the advantage on a score by Mitchell Balmas.

There was no scoring in the third period.

Zachary Sawchenko (31 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Jesper Wallstedt (20 saves) earned the win for Iowa.

Chicago fell to 5-7-2-0 on the season while Iowa upped its record to 6-4-2-2.

Up next: The Wolves host the Texas Stars on Friday at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.; My50 Chicago, AHLTV). It will be $3 Beer Night.

Upcoming: On Saturday, the Wolves will again host the Texas Stars at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.; My50 Chicago, AHLTV). It will be Wizards Night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.