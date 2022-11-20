Home Point Streak for Bears Ends in 4-2 Loss to Wolf Pack

(Hershey, PA) - Julian Napravnik and Henrik Borgstrom scored, but the Hershey Bears (9-4-2-0) fell by a 4-2 score to the Hartford Wolf Pack (5-5-1-3) on Sunday evening at GIANT Center.

The regulation loss was Hershey's first of the season on home ice, ending a streak of nine games in which the Bears went 8-0-1-0 at GIANT Center from Oct. 15 - Nov. 19. The streak marked the best start to the season since the Bears' current home opened for the 2002-03 season, and Hershey's best start at home without a regulation defeat since the 1985-86 season. During that campaign, Hersheypark Arena played host to a Bears squad that went 12-0-1 on its ice before suffering its first regulation home loss, an 8-5 defeat to the Binghamton Whalers on Dec. 14.

Hartford scored on its first shot of the game when Andy Welinski struck with the man advantage at 3:49 to put Hershey down, 1-0.

Midway through the period, Dylan McIlrath and Matt Rempe squared off at center ice at 9:59. On the ensuing play, the Bears rode the momentum to an equalizing goal as Hershey capitalized on a Hartford turnover in the attacking zone and Julian Napravnik roofed a shot over the glove of Louis Domingue for his first pro goal at 10:05, making the score 1-1. Shane Gersich and Logan Day grabbed assists on the tally.

Henrik Borgstrom gave Hershey its first lead of the night when Henrik Rybinski pounced on a giveaway by Domingue behind the net and fed it out in front for Borgstrom, who potted his fourth goal of the season, and his 100th career point.

The Wolf Pack drew the score level at 2-2 with a shorthanded goal from Ben Harpur 51 seconds into the second period, as he knocked in a Tim Gettinger rebound.

Hartford took a 3-2 lead at 5:58 when Ty Emberson one-timed a shot from the left point that made its way past a screened Zach Fucale.

Will Cuylle capped the scoring for the game with an unassisted empty-net goal at 18:12.

Shots finished 22-21 favoring Hershey. Fucale went 17-for-20 for Hershey, while Domingue was 20-for-22. The Bears were 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Wolf Pack were 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

The game was part of Hershey's overall Hockey Fights Cancer Night, which featured the Bears wearing special lavender Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that were auctioned off following the game to benefit the American Cancer Society and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears hit the road for a three-game road trip, starting with their first clash of the season with the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:05 p.m. The Bears are back at GIANT Center for Truly Tuesday, featuring $16 Truly and empanadas at the Truly Cart, as Hershey battles the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

