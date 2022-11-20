Silver Knights Fall to Ontario Reign, 3-2, on the Road

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 3-2, for the second game of their split-series. Ivan Morozov scored his first career AHL goal and Gage Quinney tallied a late goal with the extra skater on, his fifth of the season.

Quinton Byfield gave the Reign a 1-0 lead in the first period. He tipped in Jordan Spence's shot on the power-play.

Morozov evened the score at 6:09 in the second, assisted by Brayden Pachal and Jonas Rondbjerg. After Pachal sent the puck deep into Ontario's zone, Morozov was able to collect the deflection and bury it in the net to tie things up, 1-1.

Brandt Clarke would regain the lead for the Reign midway through the second period, assisted by Samuel Fagemo and Taylor Ward. Tyler Madden then made it 3-1 in favor of Ontario with another goal scored on the power-play.

Quinney brought the Knights back within one at 19:49 in the third period. Assisted by Sakari Manninen and Sheldon Rempal, he put the puck past Copley with the extra skater on to make it 3-2. However, the Silver Knights ran out of time before they could tie the game, and that remained the final score.

The Silver Knights will continue their season away tomorrow on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Bakersfield. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m., and fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or on AHL TV with subscription.

