Three Defenseman Light the Lamp as Wolf Pack Rebound with 4-2 Victory over Bears

November 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HERSHEY, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack got goals from three different defenseman on Sunday afternoon, bouncing back from a tough loss on Saturday night to knock off the Hershey Bears 4-2 at the Giant Center for their fifth victory of the season.

Ty Emberson put the Wolf Pack ahead for good 5:58 into the second period when he scored his first goal with the club. Karl Henriksson took a pass to the left of netminder Zach Fucale and darted behind the Hershey goal. As he popped out on the right side, Henriksson fired a pass back to the point for Emberson, who blasted home the goal that would stand as the eventual winner.

Andy Welinski opened the scoring with his second goal of the weekend and third of the season just 3:49 into the contest. On their first powerplay of the night, Tim Gettinger found a loose puck in the slot and played it to the right wing wall for Jonny Brodzinski. Brodzinski tapped the puck to Welinski, who stepped into a one-time shot that blew by Fucale.

Matt Rempe and Dylan McIlrath would bring the energy level even higher 9:59 into the game as they dropped the gloves for a spirited tilt at center ice. Just six seconds later, the Bears tied the game as they capitalized on the momentum. Julian Napravnik scored at 10:05, lighting the lamp for the first time in his professional career to make it a 1-1 game.

Moments later, at 16:53, the Bears would strike again to make it a 2-1 game. Louis Domingue tried to play the puck to push the pace, but the puck hit a dead spot behind the Hartford goal and popped right to Henrik Rybinski. Rybinski sent a pass to the slot for Henrik Borgstrom, who fired home his fourth goal of the season.

Domingue would slam the door shut from there, however.

The Wolf Pack tied the game 2-2 just 51 seconds into the middle frame, as Ben Harpur pounced on a loose puck for his second goal of the season. Gettinger made a power move to the goal but was initially denied by Fucale. Harpur followed the play and found the rebound, flipping it over Fucale for the club's second shorthanded goal of the year.

Emberson gave the Pack the lead back at 5:58, blasting home his first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack. Henriksson's assist on the goal was his first point in the AHL.

The Bears fired nine shots on the Hartford net in the third period, but Domingue would stop them all. Will Cuylle ended the intrigue at 18:12, depositing his third goal of the season into the empty net.

The Pack will return to the XL Center on Friday, November 25th, for a rematch with the Bears. Be sure to join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs! Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.